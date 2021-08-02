Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Lowered by Analyst

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of NuVasive in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.67. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NuVasive’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NUVA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist boosted their price target on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.54.

Shares of NASDAQ NUVA opened at $63.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.07. NuVasive has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $72.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,199.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.33.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. NuVasive had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 0.16%.

In related news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lucas Vitale sold 2,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $150,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,607 shares of company stock worth $1,072,566 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 4th quarter worth $61,449,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 251.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,418,956 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $93,027,000 after buying an additional 1,014,816 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth $61,128,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth $47,459,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth $17,408,000.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

