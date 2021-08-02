Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Boosted by Piper Sandler

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OneMain in a research note issued on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.60. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for OneMain’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.21 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.22 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on OneMain from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on OneMain from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.45.

NYSE:OMF opened at $61.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.41. OneMain has a twelve month low of $28.03 and a twelve month high of $63.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.07.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.47. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMF. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in OneMain in the first quarter worth $47,108,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the 1st quarter valued at $45,371,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at $39,195,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the 1st quarter valued at $43,701,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the 1st quarter valued at $40,295,000. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $98,428,782.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $476,192,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

