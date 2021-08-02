Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) – Analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for O’Reilly Automotive in a research note issued on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $6.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $6.27. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $690.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.24 EPS.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.10 earnings per share.

ORLY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.50.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $603.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $424.03 and a 12-month high of $621.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $564.60.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 4,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.52, for a total transaction of $2,742,063.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,947,742.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.35, for a total value of $2,801,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 102,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,370,874.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,420 shares of company stock valued at $41,492,258 over the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 4,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $627,000. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

