Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. Decreased by Piper Sandler (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Prosperity Bancshares in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.40. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on PB. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.33.

PB stock opened at $68.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.27. Prosperity Bancshares has a one year low of $48.80 and a one year high of $83.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 43.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $12,277,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 7.1% in the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,810,000 after acquiring an additional 7,256 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 718.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 9.6% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 83,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after acquiring an additional 7,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 32.7% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total transaction of $77,335.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,737,438.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

