Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Lifted by Analyst

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Range Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.20. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RRC. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. MKM Partners upgraded Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Range Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.79.

Shares of RRC opened at $15.23 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Range Resources has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $17.47. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.68.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 39.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Ventura sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $1,471,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 931,784 shares in the company, valued at $13,054,293.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dennis Degner sold 41,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $583,936.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,737.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 209,541 shares of company stock worth $2,927,037. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Range Resources by 4,605.9% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,204,360 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $53,761,000 after buying an additional 5,093,768 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,842,741 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $411,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676,940 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 75.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,824,804 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,750 shares during the last quarter. Arctis Global LLC grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 195.4% in the first quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 1,677,382 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 571.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,223,930 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

