Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Republic Services, Inc. Increased by Oppenheimer (NYSE:RSG)

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Republic Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.95. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Republic Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.47 EPS.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 10.64%.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RSG. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.14 price target (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.10.

Shares of RSG opened at $118.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Republic Services has a 12 month low of $85.97 and a 12 month high of $118.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 57.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total transaction of $1,436,220.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $236,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,856 shares of company stock valued at $2,562,565 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.75%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.