Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Boosted by Analyst

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sirius XM in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.06. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Sirius XM’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

SIRI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sirius XM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.47 on Monday. Sirius XM has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $8.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.47. The firm has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.40, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.09.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 62.88% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 376,287 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,366,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,187,000 after acquiring an additional 558,778 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 250,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 615,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 15,827 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,110,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,182,000 after acquiring an additional 687,199 shares during the period. 13.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sirius XM news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $1,422,955.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sirius XM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is 24.00%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

