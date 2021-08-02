Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Six Flags Entertainment Co. Increased by Oppenheimer (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Six Flags Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now expects that the company will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.73. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s FY2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.94.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SIX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Six Flags Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

Shares of NYSE:SIX opened at $41.55 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 2.50. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $51.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 71.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 67.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 403.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $114,833.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,410 shares in the company, valued at $633,031.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

