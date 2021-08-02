Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Boosted by Truist Securiti

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Six Flags Entertainment in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.01. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.94.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SIX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.60.

Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $41.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.95. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52-week low of $16.06 and a 52-week high of $51.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 2.50.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $114,833.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,031.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 303.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,926,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,540,000 after buying an additional 1,448,991 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $83,024,000. XN Exponent Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $61,847,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 158.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,104,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,303,000 after buying an additional 676,836 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,072,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,848,000 after buying an additional 176,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

