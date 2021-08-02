Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for SP Plus Co. Increased by William Blair (NASDAQ:SP)

SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) – William Blair raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for SP Plus in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.37. William Blair also issued estimates for SP Plus’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.25. SP Plus had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 16.51%.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SP Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of SP Plus from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SP Plus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of SP Plus stock opened at $32.79 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. SP Plus has a 1-year low of $15.29 and a 1-year high of $36.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.89 million, a PE ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SP Plus by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in SP Plus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of SP Plus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of SP Plus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of SP Plus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

