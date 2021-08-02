Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Boosted by Analyst

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Spotify Technology in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.15). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Spotify Technology’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.33. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.48.

SPOT opened at $228.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.34 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $248.57. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $211.10 and a 52-week high of $387.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 178.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 22,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after acquiring an additional 9,086 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

