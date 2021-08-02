Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Teleflex Incorporated Cut by Analyst (NYSE:TFX)

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Teleflex in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now forecasts that the medical technology company will post earnings of $3.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.17. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Teleflex’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.98 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.60 EPS.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 13.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TFX. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Teleflex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $460.00.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $397.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.63, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $401.13. Teleflex has a fifty-two week low of $312.33 and a fifty-two week high of $449.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total transaction of $943,253.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,452.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total value of $1,505,968.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,107,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,424 shares of company stock valued at $3,825,231. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 21.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 214,191 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $88,154,000 after buying an additional 60,745 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 3,706.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 26,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,920,000 after buying an additional 25,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $55,712,000 after acquiring an additional 24,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

