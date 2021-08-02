Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tempur Sealy International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the company will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.80. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 142.29%.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TPX. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

Shares of TPX stock opened at $43.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.09. Tempur Sealy International has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $43.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter worth $401,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter worth $463,000. Monument Capital Management bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter worth $2,319,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 9.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter valued at about $554,000. 93.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $5,419,420.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 283,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,904,061.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,804 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $410,552.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.66%.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

