Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Tenable Holdings, Inc. Cut by Wedbush (NASDAQ:TENB)

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Tenable in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.20) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.16). Wedbush also issued estimates for Tenable’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $130.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.53 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 12.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TENB. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Tenable has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $42.80 on Monday. Tenable has a 52 week low of $31.54 and a 52 week high of $58.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.62 and a beta of 1.69.

In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $167,492.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,058,328.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 22,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total transaction of $902,196.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,805,498.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,158 shares of company stock worth $8,179,922 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tenable by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tenable in the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in Tenable by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

