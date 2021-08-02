Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Reduced by Analyst

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.63. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TEVA. TheStreet lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.28.

Shares of TEVA opened at $9.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.94. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $13.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.70, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.46.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 23.98%.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,739.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $387,174.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,568.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,984,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,989 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.8% during the first quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 16,353,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,250 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 34.2% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,576,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952,046 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.1% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,960,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,733,000 after purchasing an additional 664,600 shares during the period. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 22.2% during the first quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 5,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. 52.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

