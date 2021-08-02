Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. Raised by Piper Sandler (NYSE:HIG)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report released on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.24. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Hartford Financial Services Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.25 EPS.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.47%.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HIG. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.23.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $63.62 on Monday. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $34.69 and a 52 week high of $69.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.28. The firm has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.22%.

In other news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $992,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,886. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 196.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,262,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $952,622,000 after acquiring an additional 9,444,232 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,651,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $324,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001,415 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,255,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,624,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,711,440,000 after buying an additional 946,916 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

