Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. Lifted by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Viking Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.23). SVB Leerink has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.67) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.80) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VKTX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of VKTX opened at $6.15 on Monday. Viking Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $10.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.88. The firm has a market cap of $480.87 million, a PE ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.85.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VKTX. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 22.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 79,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 106,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 61,907 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 133,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 38,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 18,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 35,558 shares in the last quarter. 52.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Matthew W. Foehr acquired 20,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $113,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 66,250 shares in the company, valued at $376,962.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRÃ), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

