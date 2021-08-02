Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wingstop in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on WING. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.59.

WING stock opened at $171.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.33, a P/E/G ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.24. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $112.47 and a 52-week high of $177.82.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.38%.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 6,500 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total transaction of $923,065.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 21,139 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total transaction of $3,407,606.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,972,442.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,304 shares of company stock worth $6,492,085 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WING. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the second quarter valued at $1,993,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Wingstop by 8.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,546,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 10.1% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 64,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,236,000 after buying an additional 5,966 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 9.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 742,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,009,000 after buying an additional 64,904 shares during the period.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

