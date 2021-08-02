Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for IMAX Co. Issued By Barrington Research (NYSE:IMAX)

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IMAX in a report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for IMAX’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. IMAX had a negative net margin of 50.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.38%. The firm had revenue of $50.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 475.4% on a year-over-year basis.

IMAX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of IMAX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.60 to $18.60 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of IMAX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. IMAX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.86.

NYSE IMAX opened at $16.14 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.36. IMAX has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $25.05. The company has a market capitalization of $958.65 million, a P/E ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.80.

In other IMAX news, insider Megan Colligan sold 10,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $254,233.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,545.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IMAX by 12.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,109,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,509,000 after purchasing an additional 341,440 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of IMAX by 6.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,452,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,733,000 after purchasing an additional 144,949 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of IMAX by 8.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,027,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,757,000 after purchasing an additional 163,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of IMAX by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 946,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,030,000 after purchasing an additional 18,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of IMAX during the fourth quarter worth $16,434,000. 71.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

