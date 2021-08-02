Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Saia, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Saia in a research note issued on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $2.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.22. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Saia’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. Saia had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 9.02%.

SAIA has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Saia from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Saia in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.31.

Shares of Saia stock opened at $226.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Saia has a 12 month low of $116.14 and a 12 month high of $249.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,056,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $935,319,000 after acquiring an additional 57,264 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,264,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $291,486,000 after acquiring an additional 428,541 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 907,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,011,000 after acquiring an additional 76,642 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 877,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $202,233,000 after acquiring an additional 33,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 669,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $140,348,000 after acquiring an additional 27,765 shares in the last quarter.

About Saia

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

