Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Equinix in a research note issued on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now expects that the financial services provider will earn $6.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $6.69.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities raised their price target on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price target on Equinix from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $874.16.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $820.41 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $802.32. Equinix has a 52-week low of $586.73 and a 52-week high of $845.62. The firm has a market cap of $73.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.33, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total value of $4,017,666.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,011,627.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total value of $711,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,708,742.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $13,019,508 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

