Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Kemper Co. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:KMPR)

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Kemper in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $1.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.49. William Blair also issued estimates for Kemper’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($2.78). Kemper had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 5.00%.

KMPR has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James downgraded Kemper from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of NYSE KMPR opened at $66.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.68. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.76. Kemper has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $85.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Kemper’s payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

In other news, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 7,781 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total transaction of $615,243.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,931.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMPR. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Kemper by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Kemper by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 680,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,246,000 after buying an additional 28,161 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kemper in the 4th quarter valued at $831,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kemper by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 273,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,052,000 after buying an additional 14,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kemper by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,272,000 after buying an additional 16,445 shares in the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

