Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Raised by Analyst

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for NuVasive in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.68. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NUVA. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.54.

Shares of NASDAQ NUVA opened at $63.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,199.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.33. NuVasive has a 52-week low of $43.11 and a 52-week high of $72.61.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. NuVasive had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 12.47%.

In other news, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $231,913.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,566. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUVA. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 251.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,418,956 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $93,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,816 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,220,797 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $79,986,000 after acquiring an additional 60,379 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NuVasive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,449,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,128,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 876,541 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $57,466,000 after acquiring an additional 59,862 shares in the last quarter.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

