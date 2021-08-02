Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Issued By Truist Securiti

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for DoubleVerify in a report released on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.11. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for DoubleVerify’s FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DV. Truist began coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised DoubleVerify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Shares of DV stock opened at $34.60 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. DoubleVerify has a fifty-two week low of $27.16 and a fifty-two week high of $48.42.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth about $27,640,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth about $7,909,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth about $7,148,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth about $543,000.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

