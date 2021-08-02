Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Huron Consulting Group Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:HURN)

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Huron Consulting Group in a research note issued on Friday, July 30th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.94. William Blair also issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 2.73%.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up from $63.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $49.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 46.79 and a beta of 0.94. Huron Consulting Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $61.99.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $899,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,868,881.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $35,965.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,013,938.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,945 shares of company stock valued at $950,540 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HURN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,891,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,998,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 282.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 83,736 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,716,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,458,000 after purchasing an additional 74,162 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,053,000. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.