Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Issued By Desjardins (TSE:AP)

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) – Investment analysts at Desjardins lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a report released on Thursday, July 29th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now anticipates that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.60. Desjardins also issued estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.142 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

