Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:NLY)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Annaly Capital Management in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Carr now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Annaly Capital Management’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.11.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $8.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24. Annaly Capital Management has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 149.66% and a return on equity of 14.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.37%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NLY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 69.7% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 245.9% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

