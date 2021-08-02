Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Raised by Piper Sandler

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) – Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now anticipates that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.41. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

BWB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ BWB opened at $16.22 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.57. The firm has a market cap of $456.48 million, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $18.25.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.10%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWB. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the first quarter worth $1,383,000. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 30.9% in the first quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 216,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 50,950 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 15.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,806,000 after acquiring an additional 49,424 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,679,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,120,000 after acquiring an additional 41,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $565,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Todd B. Urness bought 4,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.34 per share, for a total transaction of $71,180.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,090,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,917,558.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 20.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

