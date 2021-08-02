Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Boosted by Desjardins

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) – Desjardins raised their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of CGI in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Desjardins analyst K. Krishnaratne now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.04.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CGI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.27.

Shares of NYSE GIB opened at $90.93 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.64. The company has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05. CGI has a 52-week low of $60.58 and a 52-week high of $92.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.29. CGI had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 19.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of CGI by 3.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CGI by 9.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CGI by 15.3% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of CGI by 19.4% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of CGI by 0.8% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 21,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

