Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of CoStar Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Cortellacci now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.31.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stephens began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.85.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $88.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.36, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. CoStar Group has a twelve month low of $74.31 and a twelve month high of $95.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a current ratio of 11.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.02.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $480.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 816.5% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,424,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942,029 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,940,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,594,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,503,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,235,550,000 after purchasing an additional 209,224 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,147,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $943,066,000 after purchasing an additional 669,740 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,048,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $862,036,000 after purchasing an additional 69,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

