Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) Lowered by Cormark

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) – Investment analysts at Cormark dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Exco Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 30th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. Cormark also issued estimates for Exco Technologies’ FY2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Exco Technologies from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of TSE:XTC opened at C$10.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.64. The firm has a market cap of C$403.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52. Exco Technologies has a 12-month low of C$6.22 and a 12-month high of C$11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Exco Technologies Company Profile

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

