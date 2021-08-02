Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) Lowered by Cormark

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) – Investment analysts at Cormark dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Exco Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 30th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. Cormark also issued estimates for Exco Technologies’ FY2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS.
Separately, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Exco Technologies from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th.
Exco Technologies Company Profile
Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.
Featured Story: Treasury Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Exco Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exco Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.