Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Lifted by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Huntington Bancshares in a research report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.35. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 31.76%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet cut Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $14.08 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.47.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $96,861.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 212,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,311,992.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,375,776.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 435,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,961,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

