Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for ICL Group Ltd Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ICL)

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ICL Group in a research report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.08.

Get ICL Group alerts:

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. ICL Group had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 6.98%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ICL Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on ICL Group from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ICL Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Shares of ICL opened at $7.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.51. ICL Group has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $7.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its stake in shares of ICL Group by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 1,266,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after buying an additional 368,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,953,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,570,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. ICL Group’s payout ratio is presently 85.00%.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.