Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Lowered by Analyst

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Integra LifeSciences in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now anticipates that the life sciences company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.81.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.36.

IART stock opened at $72.39 on Monday. Integra LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $42.12 and a 12 month high of $77.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 17.92%.

In other news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 5,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $400,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IART. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,487,433 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $161,484,000 after acquiring an additional 792,588 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,303,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 794,079 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $54,863,000 after acquiring an additional 239,762 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,006,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $69,502,000 after acquiring an additional 101,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 725,691 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $50,138,000 after acquiring an additional 99,892 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

