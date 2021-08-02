Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Reduced by Truist Securiti

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) – Truist Securiti lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.46.

KDP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.17.

KDP stock opened at $35.21 on Monday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12 month low of $26.67 and a 12 month high of $37.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.50. The stock has a market cap of $49.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.69.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 8.91%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

In related news, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 8,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.18 per share, with a total value of $322,580.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 73,577 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,015.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $4,017,562.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 691,117 shares in the company, valued at $24,894,034.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 100,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 12,120 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 241,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 27,801 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 306,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,519,000 after purchasing an additional 39,016 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,032,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,857,000 after acquiring an additional 180,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 134,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 44,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

