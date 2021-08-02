Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Cut by Truist Securiti

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NuVasive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Krum now anticipates that the medical device company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.73.

Get NuVasive alerts:

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. NuVasive had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 0.16%.

NUVA has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday. Truist raised their target price on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuVasive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.54.

Shares of NUVA stock opened at $63.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,199.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NuVasive has a 12-month low of $43.11 and a 12-month high of $72.61.

In other news, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,399 shares of NuVasive stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $231,913.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of NuVasive stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,566. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 380.7% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 70.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 939.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,039 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in NuVasive in the first quarter valued at $74,000.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.