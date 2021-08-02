Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Principal Financial Group, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:PFG)

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Principal Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.67 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.63. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Principal Financial Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS.

PFG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.45.

Shares of PFG opened at $62.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Principal Financial Group has a 12-month low of $37.03 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.39%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $1,480,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,432 shares in the company, valued at $2,885,414.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFG. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 58.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

