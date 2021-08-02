Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Raymond James Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:RJF)

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Raymond James in a research report issued on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.49 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.44. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Raymond James’ Q1 2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.99 EPS.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.42. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.58%.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RJF. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.54.

Shares of RJF stock opened at $129.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.24. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $67.66 and a 12 month high of $138.56.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Raymond James in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 83.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $271,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $302,244.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,281.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,122 shares of company stock valued at $819,783 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

