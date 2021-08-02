Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Decreased by Analyst

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rockwell Automation in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.12 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.24. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ROK. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.23.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $307.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $283.60. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $206.57 and a 12-month high of $308.79.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 98,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,203,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 236,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,647,000 after buying an additional 11,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total transaction of $2,634,322.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,478,698.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.76, for a total value of $71,141.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,775 shares in the company, valued at $973,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,622 shares of company stock valued at $7,778,407 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

