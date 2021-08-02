Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. Reduced by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note issued on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.35. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.49. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 15.42%.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SIGI. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Selective Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.60.

Shares of SIGI stock opened at $81.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.78. Selective Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $48.04 and a 1-year high of $82.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

In related news, Director William M. Rue sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,155,000.00. Also, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total transaction of $224,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 19.1% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 28.6% in the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,619,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 12.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.