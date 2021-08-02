QASH (QASH) Price Down 1.6% Over Last Week

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. QASH has a total market capitalization of $25.92 million and $399,644.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QASH has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One QASH coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0740 or 0.00000190 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QASH alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00059906 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002687 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00014832 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $320.45 or 0.00823014 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005477 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.51 or 0.00091197 BTC.

QASH Profile

QASH is a coin. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. The official website for QASH is www.liquid.com . The official message board for QASH is blog.liquid.com . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

Buying and Selling QASH

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.