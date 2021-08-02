Qbao (QBT) One Day Volume Tops $50,819.00

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 2nd. Qbao has a total market cap of $445,506.02 and approximately $50,819.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qbao coin can currently be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Qbao has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000161 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000027 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qbao Coin Profile

Qbao is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Qbao

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

