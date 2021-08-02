Qcash Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last Week (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Over the last seven days, Qcash has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Qcash coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000390 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Qcash has a total market capitalization of $70.70 million and $337.10 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qcash Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

