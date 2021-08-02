QLC Chain Price Hits $0.0290 on Major Exchanges (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. During the last week, QLC Chain has traded 15.1% higher against the dollar. One QLC Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0290 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QLC Chain has a market capitalization of $6.96 million and $340,792.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00046609 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00102713 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.15 or 0.00138728 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,739.20 or 0.99965902 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $335.16 or 0.00843119 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

QLC Chain Coin Profile

QLC Chain’s launch date was December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

