Qtum (QTUM) Trading 16.1% Higher This Week

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $787.87 million and approximately $317.61 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $7.99 or 0.00020349 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Qtum has traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Qtum

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,615,128 coins and its circulating supply is 98,581,325 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official website is qtum.org . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Qtum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

