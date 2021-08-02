Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) Short Interest Update

Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the June 30th total of 1,490,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 461,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Shares of NYSE QUAD opened at $3.50 on Monday. Quad/Graphics has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $6.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $191.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. Quad/Graphics had a positive return on equity of 12.34% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $705.80 million for the quarter.

In other Quad/Graphics news, CEO J Joel Quadracci bought 35,300 shares of Quad/Graphics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.16 per share, for a total transaction of $111,548.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,442,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,559,232.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 9.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 266.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,386,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after buying an additional 65,247 shares during the period. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Quad/Graphics

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates in United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

