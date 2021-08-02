QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) Market Capitalization Hits $2.14 Million

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 2nd. QuadrantProtocol has a market cap of $2.14 million and $123,776.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuadrantProtocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, QuadrantProtocol has traded 14.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00060602 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002684 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00014861 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $325.14 or 0.00822717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00090853 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00040386 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol Profile

QuadrantProtocol (CRYPTO:EQUAD) is a coin. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,437,335 coins. QuadrantProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant . The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Quadrant is a blockchain-based protocol that enables the access, creation, and distribution of data products and services with authenticity and provenance at its core. It will operate on a Proof of Authority consensus mechanism to handle more transactions, operate at a lower gas price, achieve faster transactions, and restrict malicious nodes from entering data. An external Proof of Work chain will be used as an anchor for security purposes. The Quadrant Network will utilise two different currencies for its protocol: eQuad and QUAD. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Quadrant Network (QUAD) is a major component of the ecosystem on the Quadrant Network, and is designed to be used solely on the network. eQuad is an ERC-20 standard-compliant placeholder digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain which would be sold, and which may be converted into QUAD via a gateway when the Quadrant Network mainnet is eventually launched. In this whitepaper, “eQuad” shall refer to the placeholder token prior to mainnet launch, and shall refer to QUAD after the mainnet launch. “

Buying and Selling QuadrantProtocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuadrantProtocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuadrantProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

