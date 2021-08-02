QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Access Financial Services Inc.

Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,737 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for about 1.2% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM stock opened at $150.40 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $104.74 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.36.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.44%.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.89.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Insiders have sold 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

