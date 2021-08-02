Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Trading Down 3%

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)’s share price fell 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $40.09 and last traded at $40.47. 7,659 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,648,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.73.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XM. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Qualtrics International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.22.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $249.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Chris Beckstead sold 17,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $611,426.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert W. Bachman sold 5,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $208,799.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 515,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,287,669.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 230,214 shares of company stock worth $8,193,838. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.85% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Company Profile (NYSE:XM)

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

