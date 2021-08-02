Qualys (QLYS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $96.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.17 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 19.58%. On average, analysts expect Qualys to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

QLYS opened at $101.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 56.42 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.59. Qualys has a 1-year low of $86.65 and a 1-year high of $148.84.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. Loop Capital lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qualys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.89.

In related news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $990,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 92,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,681,384.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $707,379.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,767,952.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,733 shares of company stock valued at $5,120,995. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

